Hamden High School dismissing early due to staff shortage

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden High School is dismissing early Friday due to a staff shortage.

School officials said students will attend periods 2, 1, 3, 4 and dismissal will be at 11:30 a.m. This only impacts the high school.

The following statement was posted on the Hamden High School Green Dragons’ Facebook page.

