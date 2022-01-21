Hamden High School dismissing early due to staff shortage

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden High School is dismissing early Friday due to a staff shortage.

School officials said students will attend periods 2, 1, 3, 4 and dismissal will be at 11:30 a.m. This only impacts the high school.

The following statement was posted on the Hamden High School Green Dragons’ Facebook page.

“Due to a shortage of staff, Hamden High School will institute an early dismissal schedule today, Friday, January 21st. Students will attend periods 2,1,3,4 and dismissal will be at 11:30 AM. This schedule will only impact the High School today.”

