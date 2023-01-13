HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Town of Hamden got a jump start on the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Friday.

The town held its annual celebration at Thornton Wilder Hall. The town says the event is an opportunity to reflect on Dr. King’s life, his mission, how he has affected our lives, and what we continue to learn from his service and wisdom.

“Last year, we were on Zoom, so I’m really grateful to be back in person again this year,” said Mayor Lauren Garrett.

Hamden will hold another Dr. King celebration on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Revival Church.