Hamden man arrested for robbery, assault following purse snatching

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in Hamden was arrested Saturday after stealing a purse from an elderly woman, police said.

The Hamden Police Department responded to a report of a purse-snatching Saturday morning around 10:20 a.m. in the area of Putnam Avenue near Clifford Street. According to police, a 68-year-old female was walking in the area when a male pushed her to the ground and ripped a purse away from her. The suspect then fled from the scene and ran towards the Hamden Village apartment complex.

Herbert Davis, 34, was arrested and charged with Robbery Third Degree and Assault of an Elderly person, officials said. Davis is being held on a $25,000 bond and is due in Meriden Superior Court on March 22.