HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven and Hamden police arrested a man for the criminal possession of a firearm on Friday.

Officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Mill Rock Road in regards to an ongoing criminal investigation. During the investigation, a man allegedly threw a loaded firearm out of a window, according to police.

The man was identified as Tyrone Zimmerman, a 20-year-old from Hamden. He was charged with the criminal possession of a firearm and interfering with a search warrant.

Tyrone Zimmerman.

Zimmerman was held on a $50,000 bond is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on June 30.