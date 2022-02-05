Hamden, New Haven communities join forces to fight against methadone clinic relocation

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Chanting echoed across the Newhallville-Hamden border this weekend as the communities joined as one to prevent a methadone clinic from moving in.

The old Newhallville school off Dixwell Avenue is where the APT Foundation plans to relocate its Long Wharf administrative offices and methadone clinic. Those in the neighborhood, however, don’t want the clinic to relocate to their community.

They’re not against the APT Foundation, which helps people recover from substance use disorders and/or mental illness, but they feel like APT could find a better spot for the facility.

Howard Boyd of The Hill North Management Team said ever since APT brought a location to Congress Avenue, they’ve been picking syringes off the ground every day and experiencing more crime and violence.

“We know people that need treatment, we’re not against it,” Boyd said, “but it’s how you bring it into our community.”

The community is arguing that the move could make things worse for their neighborhood and impede on any progress they’ve made over the years. Saladin Hasan, a resident of the Abdul-Majid Karim Hasan Islamic Center, spoke to a crowd at the protest, saying “you do not set up trauma sites in communities that are traumatized.”

“We want them to be good neighbors, they’re not good neighbors in that community, and they won’t be good neighbors in our community,” Newhallville-Hamden Strong Chair Jeannette Sykes said.

Both New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett offered their support. Mayor Elicker said that he’s heard and understands the frustration from people in Newhallville and the Hill. Mayor Garrett offered a similar response, noting that “your community deserves to be clean, your community deserves to have thriving businesses.”

However, Elicker emphasized that legally, the city cannot force APT out as the organization purchased the building on their own.

“What I can promise is that we will do everything we can as a city to work with the Steering Committee, with the community and with APT to see if we can find a better solution,” Mayor Elicker said.

APT President Lynn Madden told News 8 in a statement that the organization is in talks with the city and “are open to reasonable alternatives.” She said the spot “offers the opportunity to have tailored spaces for patient care and reduced overhead costs.” Madden also explained that it would take two years to relocate, as they’re still in the zoning and planning process.

Despite this, the community agrees this is just the beginning of their efforts.

“We can guarantee that this fight is not over,” New Haven Ward 20 resident Alder Devin Avshalom-Smith said.

