Hamden PD: Emaciated beagle abandoned at Downs Road, searching for suspect

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police report a Beagle dog was abandoned on Downs Road Tuesday morning.

According to police, Hamden officers responded to Downs Road at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday for the report of an abandoned dog. They say a hiker exited a nearby trail and observed the driver of a “blue pick-up truck with a darker gate affixed to the truck” abandon a dog at the side of the road.

The dog is a female beagle. Behind her right shoulder blade is a 2-inch mass. She also has extremely long nails and is emaciated.

Photo: Hamden PD

Photo: Hamden PD

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamden Animal Control Division at

(203) 230-4080.