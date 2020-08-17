Hamden PD: Driver of car that struck, killed man on scooter arrested

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police announced Monday that they have arrested the driver of the car that struck and killed a man riding his scooter on State Street back on July 1.

23-year-old Justin Thompson of Naugatuck was driving one of two cars – both stolen – reportedly driving erratically and speeding southbound in the northbound lane of State Street. The Toyota Corolla Thompson was driving was reportedly the vehicle that struck and killed 21-year-old Garrison Nieves.

After striking Nieves, Thompson got out of the car he had been driving and entered the 2nd vehicle, which left the scene heading southbound on State Street.

Related: Hamden hit-and-run victim’s father pleads for justice, closure

On August 16 members of the Trumbull Police Department located Thompson and turned him over to Hamden Police.

Thompson is charged with Misconduct with a Motor Vehicle, Evading Responsibility (Death), Illegal Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Under Suspension and Larceny in the 3rd Degree. Thompson, who was detained on a court-ordered $250,000.00 bond, is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on September 30th.

Thompson was also charged with Violation of Probation. The court-ordered bond was set at $150,000.00.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

State Dept. of Public Health announces first 2020 human case of West Nile Virus

News /

Police looking for suspects in stolen car attempt in Naugatuck

News /

Caravan, vigil calls for justice for East Haven mother whose body was found in shallow grave behind Branford restaurant

News /

Boxing community mourns loss of Dayshon Smith, killed in late-night shooting in New Haven

News /

Local boxer identified as single fatality in late-night shooting in New Haven that injured five others

News /

Local boxer identified as single fatality in late-night shooting in New Haven that injured five others

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss