Hamden PD: Driver of car that struck, killed man on scooter arrested

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police announced Monday that they have arrested the driver of the car that struck and killed a man riding his scooter on State Street back on July 1.

23-year-old Justin Thompson of Naugatuck was driving one of two cars – both stolen – reportedly driving erratically and speeding southbound in the northbound lane of State Street. The Toyota Corolla Thompson was driving was reportedly the vehicle that struck and killed 21-year-old Garrison Nieves.

After striking Nieves, Thompson got out of the car he had been driving and entered the 2nd vehicle, which left the scene heading southbound on State Street.

On August 16 members of the Trumbull Police Department located Thompson and turned him over to Hamden Police.

Thompson is charged with Misconduct with a Motor Vehicle, Evading Responsibility (Death), Illegal Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Under Suspension and Larceny in the 3rd Degree. Thompson, who was detained on a court-ordered $250,000.00 bond, is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on September 30th.

Thompson was also charged with Violation of Probation. The court-ordered bond was set at $150,000.00.