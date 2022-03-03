HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Hamden police arrested a New Haven man for possession of narcotics with intent to sell and for resisting arrest.

On Monday night, around 9:30 p.m. two Hamden police officers were patrolling the area of Beacon Street in the area of Dixwell Avenue, when they came across an unregistered car misusing a license plate. When police activated their emergency lights the car did not initially pull to the side of the road. The driver of the car Antrum Coston started to resist the officers and attempted to flee, according to the Hamden Police Department.

During the arrest, police seized a large bag of narcotics, including 100 wax folds of suspected heroin, 55 bags of “crack” cocaine, and 11 bags of powder cocaine, according to police. Coston was also in possession of $2,650 at the time of the arrest, and it has since been seized by police in conjunction with the investigation.

Coston is charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell, interfering with police, failure to renew license registration, improper use of a marker plate and disobeying the signal of an officer.

The photograph displays the mugshot of Antrum Coston.

The photograph shows the money and narcotics found at the scene. Photographs have been provided by the Hamden Police Department.

Coston is being held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at the Meriden Superior Court on April, 5.