Hamden police arrest two juveniles believed to be connected to June 11 carjackings, robberies

News

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Hamden Police_45471

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police on Monday announced the arrest of two juveniles believed to be connected to a string of carjackings in the Hamden, New Haven and Woodbridge on June 11.

The pair, ages 15 and 13, were officially arrested for an incident that occurred in a parking lot located at 1890 Dixwell Avenue when one of the juveniles stole a pocketbook and cell phone from a 56-year-old Hamden resident. The pair fled that scene in a stolen motor vehicle. Both juveniles were charged with robbery in the first degree and conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree.

That robbery was part of four crimes committed in Hamden within just over one hour, believed to all be related.

In addition, the pair is believed to be connected to multiple robberies, carjackings and failed robberies committed that same day in New Haven. One of those carjackings in New Haven occurred outside the FBI headquarters in the Elm City.

The juveniles were finally captured after crashing a car – believed to be stolen – at Ellsworth Avenue and Chapel Street in New Haven. New Haven police announced the arrest of a pair of juveniles on June 12.

The juveniles arrested by Hamden police Monday are both scheduled to appear in Juvenile Court on July 1.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Person rescued after falling through floor, into deep well inside historic Guilford home

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Person rescued after falling through floor, into deep well inside historic Guilford home"

Waterbury opens 4 COVID-19 testing sites in latest push for response efforts

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury opens 4 COVID-19 testing sites in latest push for response efforts"

Man fatally shot at La Quinta Inn, New Haven PD investigating

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man fatally shot at La Quinta Inn, New Haven PD investigating"

'Ice the Beef': Rally against gun violence, to honor victims of gun violence held in New Haven Sunday

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "'Ice the Beef': Rally against gun violence, to honor victims of gun violence held in New Haven Sunday"

House of Heroes helps Wallingford Vietnam Veteran

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "House of Heroes helps Wallingford Vietnam Veteran"

New Haven PD: Man shot in leg while riding motorcycle on Hallock Ave.

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven PD: Man shot in leg while riding motorcycle on Hallock Ave."
More New Haven

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss