Hamden police arrest two juveniles believed to be connected to June 11 carjackings, robberies

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police on Monday announced the arrest of two juveniles believed to be connected to a string of carjackings in the Hamden, New Haven and Woodbridge on June 11.

The pair, ages 15 and 13, were officially arrested for an incident that occurred in a parking lot located at 1890 Dixwell Avenue when one of the juveniles stole a pocketbook and cell phone from a 56-year-old Hamden resident. The pair fled that scene in a stolen motor vehicle. Both juveniles were charged with robbery in the first degree and conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree.

That robbery was part of four crimes committed in Hamden within just over one hour, believed to all be related.

In addition, the pair is believed to be connected to multiple robberies, carjackings and failed robberies committed that same day in New Haven. One of those carjackings in New Haven occurred outside the FBI headquarters in the Elm City.

The juveniles were finally captured after crashing a car – believed to be stolen – at Ellsworth Avenue and Chapel Street in New Haven. New Haven police announced the arrest of a pair of juveniles on June 12.

The juveniles arrested by Hamden police Monday are both scheduled to appear in Juvenile Court on July 1.