Hamden Police arrest wanted felon after car, foot chase that left one civilian injured

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Four Hamden police officers and one civilian were injured Thursday morning when a wanted felon led the officers on a car and foot chase that ultimately ended in his arrest.

Hamden Police were called to 125 Putnam Avenue at approximately 10:40 a.m. Thursday morning for a report of an unwanted person. Police were informed that John Sullo, who had five active warrants, was on the premises operating an unregistered tow truck.

Sullo was located near Clifford Street and Ralston Avenue, where officeres attempted to arrest him. Sullo “aggressively” resisted and was able to escape, get in the tow truck and flee toward Treadwell Street. He then pulled into a driveway on Marne Street and tried to reverse and strike an occupied police car. The officers in the car were able to avoid a collision.

Sullo then drove toward Dixwell Avenue at a high speed and struck another motor vehicle, a utility pole and two traffic signs. Sullo fled on foot towards Route 15 where officers were able to apprehend him after he put up a violent resistance.

The driver of the car that Sullo struck was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for neck and back injuries. Four Hamden officers were also injured during the incident.

Sullo was charged with the follow

Two counts of Assault on a Police Officer

Interfering with a Police Officer

Failure to Appear in the 1st Degree

Four counts of Failure to Appear in the 2nd Degree

Reckless Driving

Operating a Motor Vehicle without Insurance

Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Evading Responsibility and Engaging an Officer in Pursuit

Sullo is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on March 12th. He is being held on bonds totalling $139,500.

Following Hamden Police Department protocol, the incident will be closely reviewed to determine if officers were in compliance with State of Connecticut and Department Policy.