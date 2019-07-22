Breaking News
Hamden police investigate shooting into home with kids

by: Associated Press

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Police in a Connecticut town are stepping up patrols after three recent shootings, including one where bullets entered a home where several children were sleeping.

There were no reported injuries resulting from the shootings in Hamden that occurred Thursday night, Friday night and Saturday morning.

Witnesses reported that the Thursday and Saturday shootings involved people firing at each other from two separate vehicles.

Police say in the shooting at about 2 a.m. Saturday, a bullet entered a room where three small children were sleeping. Another bullet entered a wall a few feet above one of the children.

Bullets struck several parked vehicles in the Friday shooting.

No arrests were announced.

