HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police are investigating two armed robberies that occurred earlier this week. Police said one took place on July 11 and the second took place on July 12.

In both robberies, a gun was shown, according to police. The robberies occurred on Giles Street and Helen Street during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Police said at the time of the robberies, the victims were meeting someone regarding a fraudulent “car sale” transaction that was listed on various social media platforms.

Hamden police are reminding the community of safety tips when meeting for these types of transactions:

Understand that some seller profiles or listings on social media may be fraudulent.

Meet in a public place, preferably well lit and with security cameras.

Have someone with you during any sale transactions.

Do not carry large amounts of cash or any other valuables on your person.

If you sense trouble, leave the area as quickly as possible.

If you are robbed, make personal safety your number one priority. Money and property can always be replaced. Please contact the Hamden Police

Anyone with information on the robberies is being asked to contact police at 203-230-4000.