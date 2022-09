HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police issued a silver alert for a missing two-year-old out of Hamden on Tuesday.

According to the Hamden police, two-year-old Melody Bookert has been missing since Sunday.

Melody Bookert (IMAGE CREDIT: Hamden PD)

Police describe Melody as a black female with black hair and brown eyes.

Melody was last seen wearing pink Christmas-themed pajamas, according to the police.

If anyone has information on Melody’s whereabouts they are asked to contact the Hamden police at 203-230-4000.