HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police responded to a gas station on Friday after a reported larceny and provided safety tips to residents that may help prevent similar incidents.



An investigation revealed that a woman was pumping gas at All Town Fresh when a silver-colored SUV pulled up to the side of her car. According to police, a man dressed in dark-colored clothing and a dark hoodie over his head and face exited his car, ducked down and walked to the victim’s car.



Police said the man then opened the victim’s car door and removed her wallet from the front seat. The subject then slowly walked back to his car and drove away in an unknown direction.



Following the larceny, Hamden police provided the following safety tips:

• Always remove your keys and lock the doors while you are pumping gas

• Keep valuables out of plain view in your vehicle

• And always be aware of your surroundings