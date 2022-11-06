HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Marchers came together in Hamden on Sunday to end the violence.

The “Stop The Violence” march started on Dixwell Avenue and ended at Amistad High School, and was followed by a rally. Organizers tell News 8 the event is meant to raise awareness about violence happening in the community and to create a safer and just environment.

There are too many people who have been harmed, too many families that have been broken, too many live that have been lost due to senseless violence, senseless anger that is in our community,” said Hamden resident Mpilo Norris.

Town leaders and local church members also took part in the rally.

“Obviously violence is happening way too frequently and it’s important that we all come together to stop it,” said Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett.

The event featured live performances, poetry, prayer and giveaways.