HAMDEN, Conn (WTNH) — Police are searching for the suspects in two separate shootings in Hamden last night.

Police responded to the area of Butler Street and Goodrich Street for multiple shots fired.

Police say woman was shot inside her home. Her husband says she was watching tv when a bullet came through the wall. She was not the intended target.

About half an hour later, police responded to Warner Street for another shooting. Joe Winters, who lives at the end of the block, says he heard the gunshots.

“You just pray that it wasn’t right in front of your house or on your street,” he told News 8.

Police found a 39-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, leaving him with critical injuries.

Winters worries gun violence is becoming too common in Hamden.

“My daughter plays in these streets, there’s kids who live in this neighborhood. There’s people here that I have known for 50 years, some of the older, elderly people here that can’t just get up and run away,” he said.

“This isn’t the neighborhood I grew up with. We used to be outside, we used to patrol our streets ourselves because we knew everybody. There’s a lot of people here, good people, homeowners who are very much invested in this neighborhood. We just deserve better.”

Some residents are taking things into their own hands. Trel Morrison says he and a few other Hamden neighbors are planning to host their own public safety meeting. They want to figure out how the community can play a part in keeping the town safe.

“We live here, we know our needs and wants. This violence is tearing up everybody physically and mentally.”