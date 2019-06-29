Hamden shooting leaves 5 injured, suspect still at large

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police confirmed that five people suffered gunshot wounds after shots were fired at a party on Choate Avenue.

According to the police, they responded to a report of a “large group/large party” at 937 Choate Avenue. Hamden Police say that up to 500 people were present at the party. The party was advertised on Facebook.

Police say they advised the gathering to break up, and that the homeowner and guests were cooperative. Multiple gunshots were fired into the crowd while three officers were present and hundreds of people ran past the officers “yelling in panic,” according to the police.

Police said the DJ at the party dismissed the guests at around 8:45 p.m. The shooting occurred shortly afterwards.

Prior to the shooting, around 7:20 p.m., Hamden police say they reported to Exeter Road for a trespassing complaint. The homeowner told police that several people were walking on her front lawn.

Hamden police say they located four gunshot victims at the scene who were transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital by American Medical Response. According to police, a fifth gunshot victim was driven to Yale-New Haven by a friend.

Police say the victims are:

An 18 year-old New Haven resident. She suffered a gunshot wound in the area of her right flank.

A 19 year-old Bridgeport resident. She suffered a gunshot wound to her buttocks.

A 20 year-old New Haven resident. He suffered a gunshot wound to his arm.

A 21 year-old Hamden resident. She suffered a gunshot wound to her foot.

A 23 year-old New Haven resident. He suffered a gunshot wound to his thigh.

Officials say the victims’ injuries are not life-threatening. Three of them have been released from the hospital, two are still being treated.

According to the police, they searched the area for a suspect and a K-9 track was unsuccessful.

Police described the suspect as a “light-skinned black male, early 20’s, thin build, ‘pock-marked face’, small amount of hair on chin, wearing a black hat (backwards), tee shirt and blue jeans.”

According to Hamden Police, they were assisted by Connecticut State Police, North Haven Police, and Cheshire Police to disperse the crowd.

Police say the severity of the gunshot victims’ injuries is not known at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4000. Hamden Police urge any guests that attended the party and recorded the shooting and/or any individuals that were in attendance at the party to contact them.

The shelter in place has been lifted and no danger is present in the neighborhood at this time.

Police and canines went back to the scene Saturday to look for evidence.

This is breaking news. Check back to WTNH.com for more information as it becomes available.

