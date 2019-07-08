Breaking News
Hamden to host public information meeting on Wilmot Brook, Duck Pond

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Happening on Monday, the town of Hamden their citizens’ input on plans to restore Wilmot Brook and Duck Pond.

A preliminary design has been created for the project and includes an analysis of flood mitigation opportunities along Wilmot Brook, but the town wants the public’s opinion before making a final decision.

Monday’s public information meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Government Center in Hamden.

