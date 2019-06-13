Hamden Town Council to vote on school redistricting plan

Breaking News
WTNH.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

The Hamden Town Council is scheduled to vote on a controversial school plan Thursday night.

They’ll decide whether to spend millions of dollars on the ‘3R initiative’: Re-imagine, restructure, and results.

The plan calls for the Shepherd Glen and Church Street Elementary Schools to close. The school board has already approved it.

The meeting starts at 7:00 p.m. at Town Hall.

