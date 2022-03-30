HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Hamden Police Chief, Mayor and other town leaders are holding a public meeting with residents to discuss the concerns over crime at the Hamden Plaza and other areas of town.

The Hamden Strengthening Police & Community Partnerships (SPCP) Council will be hosting a public safety community forum on Wednesday, March 30th at 6:30 PM.

The meeting will take place at the Legislative Council Chambers located at Hamden Memorial Town Hall, 2372 Whitney Avenue. Mayor Lauren Garrett, along with Hamden Police Chief John Sullivan and other guest speakers, will be on hand to speak with concerned community members.

The event is open to the public. The meeting will also be livestreamed via Facebook on the Hamden Strengthening Police & Community Partnerships (SPCP) Facebook page.

This meeting is in response to the recent robbery and stolen vehicle complaints in shopping areas. The safety and well-being of our residents, and those who visit and work in the Town of Hamden, is our primary goal. Town officials will be discussing various initiatives that are being implemented to address the recent crimes that have taken place.