Hamden woman killed in head-on collision in New Haven Thursday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police announced Monday that a Hamden woman was killed in a head-on collision that happened on Fountain Street Thursday.

59-year-old Charlene Fusaris was hospitalized after the crash Thursday until she died from her injuries on Friday, Sept. 25.

According to NHPD, Fusaris was traveling eastbound on Fountain just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday when her vehicle collided with a Saab operated by a 23-year-old Oxford man headed westbound.

Investigators say the Saab operator had previously passed one vehicle on the two-lane street when he attempted to pass a second vehicle as it slowed to turn right. The Saab operator crossed the double yellow lines and was traveling in the eastbound lane when he collided head-on with the vehicle operated by Fusaris.

Emergency medical responders treated Fusaris at the scene and an ambulance transported her to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

No charges have been filed against the driver of the Saab.

The crash remains under investigation, and witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.