Hamilton Ave closed in Waterbury after box truck struck utility pole

WATERBURY, Conn, (WTNH) — Hamilton Ave is closed after a box truck struck a utility pole early Sunday morning.

Waterbury Police say they are assisting Connecticut State Police after the truck struck the utility pole attempting to get onto Interstate 84 East.

Authorities report that the truck went down the embankment on the entrance ramp.

There is no word on injuries.

Officials say power is out on parts of Hamilton Ave. Police report that utility crews are on the scene trying to restore power.

Connecticut State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Police say the investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 and wtnh.com for the latest information.