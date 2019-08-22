Hapgood appears in court in Anguilla for preliminary hearing regarding manslaughter charges

ANGUILLA (WTNH) — Scott Hapgood appeared in court for the preliminary hearing in the manslaughter case against him Thursday morning.

Hapgood was accused of killing maintenance worker, Kenny Mitchel, at a hotel in Anguilla during a family vacation in April.

The hearing Thursday was in regards to the preliminary inquiry into the case in relation to time management and to ensure efficient conduct of the preliminary inquiry.

No media was allowed in the courtroom for the preliminary hearing Thursday. Kenny Mitchel’s wife and brother were outside the courthouse and also not allowed into the hearing.

In an interview on Radio Anguilla Thursday afternoon, Anguilla’s Acting Premier said,

“It is important that what we do here in Anguilla – and the steps that we make – that we do not do anything that would prejudice the case before the court……We know that there are so many emotions that are running high on this matter, and it is expected because we feel that someone in the prime of his youth has been taken away in such an unfair manner and we commiserate with the family and with the friends and with all persons that knew him. And so we want to also ensure that justice is served and that he, Mr. Mitchel, is able to obtain the justice that he is entitled to….The way in which we do it is by allowing the system to operate.” – Anguilla’s Acting Premiere, Minister of Home Affairs, the Honorable Cora Richardson Hodge

ACTING PREMIER CORA RICHARDSON HODGE STATEMENT ON CROWN VS. HAPGOOD Posted by Lloyd Gumbs on Thursday, August 22, 2019

Before leaving the courthouse, Hapgood read a brief statement to the media in which he said he asked the judge for a quick case, that he understands the frustrations of the people of Anguilla, and also that he hopes to tell his side of the story.

The next hearing date for the trial proper has been set for September 9th, 2019.