(WTNH) — If you’re behind on your taxes in Hartford, here’s a way to save some money.

If you have an outstanding tax bill due for personal property or a motor vehicle, a new program will waive all of the unpaid collection fees.

But, there is a catch.

You will have to pay the outstanding taxes and interest in full to get those fees waived.

The program will run from December 15 to January 31, 2020. If you don’t take advantage of this offer, a 15 percent collection fee will be added to your bills.