Hartford annual Holiday Toy Giveaway doubles as COVID-19 vaccine site

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford hosted its annual toy giveaway event on Saturday, but this year, kids were able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in addition to a gift from Santa.

The event kicked-off at UCONN’s Hartford campus at 10 a.m. and ran through 2 p.m. Hundreds of toys were distributed to children who reside in the city. Santa Claus was also present to visit with the children and take pictures.

In addition to the toy giveaway, the event doubled as a COVID-19 site, allowing anyone ages 5 and above to receive a vaccine. Child doses, as well as first doses and boosters, were made available on-site via Griffin Health.

Jonathan Miller and his son Jovani were in attendance this morning.

“I got a booster shot and he got his vaccine today for the first time,” Miller told WTNH.

Miller said Jovani has been “waiting to get it, he wanted it.” In addition to his vaccine, Jovani also received an early gift from Santa – an airplane model and a Marvel toy.