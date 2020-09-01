Hartford Athletic announce two postponed matches rescheduled

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The USL Championship announced Tuesday that two previously scheduled matches between Hartford Athletic and Philadelphia Union II have been rescheduled.

Hartford will take on Philadelphia on September 23 and September 30 after a pair of postponements on August 9 and August 19. Both matches will be played in Philadelphia with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m.

The Athletic defeated Philadelphia 3-2 back on July 25 in the only meeting between the two so far this season.

The next two meetings between the clubs were postponed when a member of the Philadelphia organization tested positive for COVID-19.

The next match for the Boys in Green is this Saturday, September 5 when the club hosts Loudoun United FC at Dillon Stadium. If you can’t make it to the match, you can catch all the action on WCTX or streaming live on WTNH.com starting at 7 p.m.