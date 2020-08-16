Hartford Athletic get back on the pitch, beat NY 2-1

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After nearly two weeks out of action due to a postponed match, Hartford Athletic didn’t show much rust Saturday night at Dillon Stadium, knocking off New York Red Bulls II, 2-1.

Alex Dixon got Athletic off to a quick start, scoring in the match’s 21st minute to put Hartford up 1-0. The assist on the score came from, who else but Athletic all-time assist leader Danny Barrera, who set up the Dixon header for the goal. Barrera has been an assist machine this season.

Barrera didn’t get an assist on the 2nd goal of the night for the Boys in Green, but his corner kick started it off and Sam Strong finished it off to put Athletic up 2-0.

Strong’s goal was big, because New York’s Sebastian Elney scored for Red Bulls II in the 74th minute, to cut the Hartford lead in half. But Athletic would hold on from there for the 2-1 win, and all three points.

The win, combined with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds loss to Indy Eleven put Hartford atop the Group F standings on this Saturday night.

After nearly two weeks between matches before Saturday night’s win, Athletic have a quick turnaround, visiting Philadelphia Union II at 7:30 p.m. this Wednesday. The last match against Philadelphia was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Union II organization. You can catch Wednesday’s match live on WCTX, or streaming here on WTNH.com and the News 8 app.