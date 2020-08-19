Hartford Athletic match for tonight postponed due to positive COVID-19 test in opposing organization

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Athletic announced Wednesday that the club’s scheduled match with Philadelphia Union II Wednesday night has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Philadelphia organization.

The club issued the following statement on the postponement:

Hartford Athletic’s match against Philadelphia Union II tonight has been postponed. Proceeding with an abundance of caution, the postponement comes after a covered person in the Philadelphia Union II organization tested positive for COVID-19. There have not been any positive tests among Hartford Athletic players and staff. A rescheduling of this match, as well as the August 9th match which was postponed, will be announced as soon as it is available. Hartford Athletic statement

An update on tonight's match: pic.twitter.com/2jBD6cL7LA — Hartford Athletic (@hfdathletic) August 19, 2020

The August 9 postponement referenced in the statement above was also against Philadelphia, after that positive COVID-19 test result in their organization.

Athletic’s next match is scheduled for this Sunday, August 23 at home against Loudoun United FC. You can catch that match on WCTX or streaming live here on WTNH.com or the News 8 app beginning at 7 p.m.