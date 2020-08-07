 

Hartford Athletic match Sunday postponed due to positive COVID-19 test for scheduled opponent

by: WTNH Staff

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Athletic announced Friday that the team’s scheduled match against Philadelphia Union II has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result within the Philadelphia organization.

The match was scheduled to be played Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at Dillon Stadium in Hartford.

The Athletic were very clear that there have NOT been any positive coronavirus tests among Hartford’s players or staff.

The Athletic last faced Philadelphia back on July 25.

With the postponement, the next Athletic match is scheduled to be played on Saturday, August 15 when they host New York Red Bulls II. That match can be seen on WCTX or streamed right here on WTNH.com starting at 7 p.m.

Hartford Athletic on WCTX
Date Opponent Time
8/9 @ Philadelphia Union II 7:30pm
8/15 vs. New York Red Bulls II 7pm
8/19 @ Philadelphia Union II 7:30pm
8/23 vs. Loudoun United FC 7pm
8/28 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7pm
9/5 @ Loudoun United FC 7pm
9/12 @ Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7pm
9/16 vs. New York Red Bulls II 7pm
9/20 vs. Philadelphia Union II 7pm
9/26 @ Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7pm
10/4 @ New York Red Bulls II 5pm

 

