Hartford Athletic match Sunday postponed due to positive COVID-19 test for scheduled opponent

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Athletic announced Friday that the team’s scheduled match against Philadelphia Union II has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result within the Philadelphia organization.

An update on Sunday's match: pic.twitter.com/88Pw3GXL7H — Hartford Athletic (@hfdathletic) August 7, 2020

The match was scheduled to be played Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at Dillon Stadium in Hartford.

The Athletic were very clear that there have NOT been any positive coronavirus tests among Hartford’s players or staff.

The Athletic last faced Philadelphia back on July 25.

With the postponement, the next Athletic match is scheduled to be played on Saturday, August 15 when they host New York Red Bulls II. That match can be seen on WCTX or streamed right here on WTNH.com starting at 7 p.m.