HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Athletic is getting ready for its last game of the season.

The soccer team will wrap up its year Friday night at 7 p.m. with a home game against FC Tulsa.

“It’s exciting. We’re almost sold out. A few seats left. Some standing room only. It’s going to be a great party and a great celebration to end what’s been a pretty tough season on the field but it’s always a party here. The fans are amazing, they’re committed, they’re really behind this team. We’re gonna get it right next year for sure. We’re gonna make this team better and give them what they deserve,” Harford Athletic CEO Nick Sakiewicz said.

Hot dogs will cost $1 and beers will cost $2 at the game.

Hartford Athletic is in its last place in its division. During the 2023 season, Hartford Athletic has won four games, lost 23 and has had six tied games.