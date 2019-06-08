Hartford Athletic vs. Saint Louis FC

The Hartford Athletic is taking on Saint Louis FC Saturday night at Rentschler Field on East Hartford on Saturday night.

The team is looking for a win after they tied two other games and lost one.

If you can’t make it to the Rent, you can watch the game at 7:00 p.m. on our sister station WCTX MyTV9.

WEB EXTRA: News 8’s Suzie Hunter checks in before the game

Hartford Athletic on MyTV9 Schedule

HARTFORD ATHLETIC ON MYTV9
Date Opponent Time
Sunday, 6/16 vs. Nashville SC 3pm
Friday, 6/28 vs. Bethlehem Steel FC 7:30pm
Saturday, 7/13 vs. Indy Eleven 5pm
Saturday, 7/20 vs. Charleston Battery 5pm
Saturday, 7/27 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds FC 5pm
Saturday, 8/10 vs. New York Red Bulls II 1pm
Saturday, 8/24 vs. Atlanta United 2 5pm
Saturday, 9/7 vs. Loudoun United FC 7pm
Saturday, 9/14 vs. Louisville City FC 7pm
Saturday, 10/5 vs. Swope Park Rangers 7pm
Saturday, 10/19 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies 7pm
*schedule subject to change

