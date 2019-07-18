Hartford Athletic vs. Swope Park Rangers in Kansas City

(WTNH)–The Hartford Athletic christened Dillon Stadium this weekend with a win.

There was not much time to celebrate with a midweek away game on the schedule.

Jimmy Nielsen and his squad went to Kansas City, a place where the Athletic head coach made a name for himself as a player.

It was a chance for Hartford to pounce on the last place team in the league, the Swope Park Rangers.

It was a rough start for Hartford, they fell behind by three at the half.

Hartford scored in the second half, but The Rangers ended up winning 4-3.

Athletic will be back at Dillon Stadium Saturday at 5:00 p.m. against Charleston.

You can watch all the Hartford Athletic home games this season on WCTX MyTV9.