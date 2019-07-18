Breaking News
Hartford Athletic vs. Swope Park Rangers in Kansas City

News

by: Sports Team 8

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH)–The Hartford Athletic christened Dillon Stadium this weekend with a win.

There was not much time to celebrate with a midweek away game on the schedule.

Jimmy Nielsen and his squad went to Kansas City, a place where the Athletic head coach made a name for himself as a player.

It was a chance for Hartford to pounce on the last place team in the league, the Swope Park Rangers.

It was a rough start for Hartford, they fell behind by three at the half.

Hartford scored in the second half, but The Rangers ended up winning 4-3.

Athletic will be back at Dillon Stadium Saturday at 5:00 p.m. against Charleston.

You can watch all the Hartford Athletic home games this season on WCTX MyTV9.

Hartford Athletic on MyTV9 Schedule

HARTFORD ATHLETIC ON MYTV9
Date Opponent Time
Sunday, 6/16 vs. Nashville SC 3pm
Friday, 6/28 vs. Bethlehem Steel FC 7:30pm
Saturday, 7/13 vs. Indy Eleven 5pm
Saturday, 7/20 vs. Charleston Battery 5pm
Saturday, 7/27 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds FC 5pm
Saturday, 8/10 vs. New York Red Bulls II 1pm
Saturday, 8/24 vs. Atlanta United 2 5pm
Saturday, 9/7 vs. Loudoun United FC 7pm
Saturday, 9/14 vs. Louisville City FC 7pm
Saturday, 10/5 vs. Swope Park Rangers 7pm
Saturday, 10/19 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies 7pm
*schedule subject to change

