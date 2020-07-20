Hartford Athletic welcome fans for home opener Monday night

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Athletic will welcome fans to Dillon Stadium for the home opener Monday night. The club announced last week that the stadium will open to fans at 25 percent capacity when the 2020 home schedule kicks off.

“After months of hard work and collaboration with local and state government, we are looking forward to safely opening our doors to our loyal and dedicated fans this season,” said Chairman Bruce Mandell as part of the announcement.

“Thank you to everyone behind the scenes who have worked tirelessly to put together a plan that will allow our fans to safely attend matches this season and for the impressive leadership from our local and state officials,” continued Mandell. “Coach Jaïdi, our players, and our whole organization cannot wait to return to play at home on July 20th.”

The “Boys in Green” return home after a 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls II in the Athletic’s season-opener Friday night.

That win featured a pair of successful debuts for players acquired by the club this past offseason. Ever Guzman scored in the 12th minute for the Athletic, and Goalkeeper Parfait Mandanda had the assist on the only goal of the night to go along with the shutout.

The victory also made a winner of new coach Radhi Jaïdi.

Monday night’s match is a national broadcast on ESPN2. The next time you can catch Hartford Athletic on WCTX and streaming on WTNH.com and the News 8 app will be this Saturday, July 25 at 7 p.m. when the club hosts Philadelphia Union II.

The Athletic’s full season schedule, including ticket information for home matches, can be found here.