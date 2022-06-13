HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Hartford City Council is looking for answers as to what the police are proposing to do about the recent spike in violence in the city.



“16 homicides already and over 100 shootings and we are still talking about changing the laws, here in Hartford we are concerned because we know the summertime is coming and we know the gun violence spikes in Hartford in the summertime,” said Reverend Henry Brown.

Reverend Henry Brown has been working with parents who have lost kids to gun violence on the streets. He’s been doing it for decades, and he says illegal guns need to be stopped.



“You know the ghost guns and the plastic guns and all of these guns that people have access to, illegally it shouldn’t be,” said Reverend Brown.

The City Council is looking for an action plan from police on how they will handle the traditional violent summer months, something in writing they can refer to residents.



“In the summer months, things happen outside of normal control, and this is just something that I would like to end my colleagues would like to see,” said (D) Hartford Councilman Thomas J. Clark II.



“We are tackling the challenge of gun violence on lots of fronts at once.”

The Hartford mayor previously spoke on the approach the city is taking to combat violence. A record number of 160 illegal guns taken off the street in the first five months of this year and they are holding more people accountable with more arrests.



“They have been solving homicides at a very high rate, and they also dramatically increase the percentage the number of non-fatal shooting said they have solved, that is important because it sends a powerful message that there are consequences,” said (D) Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

Non-fatal shooting arrester up 170% year to date. Reverend Brown says accountability extends from the person pulling the trigger all the way to Washington DC, and he hopes for tougher gun laws.



“Look we are going to hold you accountable, you are going to be held accountable just like the politicians have to be held accountable, we have to hold these people accountable with these guns, we know that not everyone has a right to a gun,” said Reverend Brown.