HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford firefighters fought three separate property fires in under 24 hours, officials report.

The first incident occurred at 47 Rose Street, a vacant property located in the city’s Parkville neighborhood. Crews quickly battled the working flames, including two outside fires.

The second was reported at 18 Rockville Street. A caller in the multi-unit apartment originally reported a gas-like odor which turned out to be a working fire in a third floor bedroom. Luckily, the flames were quickly contained to one unit and extinguished.

The final call concerned multiple incidents located once again in the Parkville neighborhood. Firefighter crews mainly worked on the flames burning on a Heath Street property. An additional brush fire and dumpster fire were also reported. These incidents occurred within 90 minutes of one another.

No one was injured in any of these incidents, according to officials.