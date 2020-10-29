Hartford embroidery, screen printing company stocks up on Los Angeles Dodgers gear after World Series win

(WTNH) — When he founded Gima Sports in 1997, former University of New Haven Baseball standout Roberto Giansiracusa quickly established a standard of excellence.

The Hartford-based company is known for its superior screen printing and embroidery. When the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series for the first time since 1988 on Tuesday night, Gima already had its marching orders to get Championship gear to store shelves.

They have done this countless times for Super Bowl Champions and World Series winners as well. But like all companies during the pandemic, it’s been a challenge.

For Gima, “Like many companies in the world today, we’ve had to reinvent ourselves.” In Gima’s case, that meant face coverings among other things, and that meant they had to figure out a way to repurpose their machinery.

More than anything, however, it has been the relationships built over time that Giansiracusa points to for keeping the business on solid ground. Relationships like the one with vendor 47 Brand.

“As things started to kind of start-up again, those relationships, which are obviously the backbone to who we are. Any business has been phenomenal. We’re grateful and appreciative of having those because those have helped us sustain during this difficult time,” Giansiracusa said.

It is a relationship he said that goes back twenty years.

For business owners, he said the hardest part is figuring out what other things they can do to help the business.