HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The City of Hartford is teaming up with some local energy companies to try to help people struggling to pay their heating bills this winter.

On Thursday, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and utility representatives from several companies, including Eversource, announced they will hold a community event next week to make sure people know how to apply not only for state energy help, but also for the programs being offered by the utility companies.

“If you are struggling with electricity bills, heating bills, gas bills, there is help available and we want to make sure that you are connected to that,” Bronin said.

“We want our customers to know as the mayor said, we have a lot of programs that can help folks manage and lower their monthly bills,” said Steve Sullivan, President of Eversource CT.

To find out about energy help, the informational event will be held on Wednesday, January 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Parker Memorial Community Center at 2621 Main Street in Hartford.