HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Domestic violence prevention non-profit “Gateway to Hope” hosted a fashion show and fundraiser in Hartford on Saturday.

Organizers say the event is about bringing awareness to important issues and bringing resources to men, who are also victims of domestic violence.

“Help for men is so critical because most programs are set up for women – ideally you want to keep families together – so if they can be helped what a better world this would be,” said Wayne Winston, a representative for Gateway to Hope.

The West Hartford Police Department’s Domestic Violence Unit was also honored at the event.