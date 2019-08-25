Hartford Fire responds to early morning residential fire

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Fire Department responded to a house fire early Sunday morning.

The fire started around 2 a.m. on Sunday at 131 Tremont Street in the city’s West End. The fire was on the second and third floors.

One firefighter suffered a shoulder injury, according to crews on scene.

The cause of the fire and the status of anyone inside the building is unknown.

Companies are still on scene and are advising people to avoid the area for now.

This is a breaking news story. Check back to WTNH.com for updates as they become available.