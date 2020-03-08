Hartford firefighters battle 2-alarm fire on Ashley Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Fire Department responded to a second alarm fire on Ashley Street early Sunday morning.

Officials say that everyone in the house was able to make it out safely. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

At the same time as this incident, a 3-alarm fire at an apartment complex was raging just a mile and a half away in the city. The Ashley Street fire was handled by mutual aid companies from West Hartford, East Hartford and New Britain along with a few Hartford engines.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 8 for updates.