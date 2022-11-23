HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A free pre-Thanksgiving breakfast was held Wednesday morning in Hartford.

The group “Angel of Edgewood” helps people who are food insecure. On Wednesday morning, the group provided people with a hot breakfast buffet and breakfast sandwiches.

“This time of year, usually people are giving out turkeys, but a lot of people don’t have access to cooked food and hot meals, so that’s why this breakfast was so important to Angel of Edgewood and Senator Murphy,” said Jendayi Scott-Miller. “It’s something we came up with to give back to the community.”

People at the breakfast got to take home bags of food as well.