(WTNH) – There are still so many questions about what happened to the Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field during a game on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin remains in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest. Emergency crews provided CPR to Hamlin for nine minutes on the field before he was brought to a hospital to be intubated.

Doctor Jared Selter from Hartford HealthCare’s Heart and Vascular Institute at St. Vincent’s Medical Center joined News 8 live to give some answers about what might have happened and about the care Hamlin received on the field and continues to receive in the hospital.