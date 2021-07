(WTNH) — Facing a cancer diagnosis is daunting in many ways. It’s compounded when care and treatment are miles away from home.

The Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute recently opened a brand new Medical Oncology and Infusion Center at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington.

Dr. Madhavi Gorusu, the new center’s director, spoke with News 8 about treatments offered and the importance of this kind of center.

