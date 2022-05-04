(WTNH) – Knowing what to look for is key to saving someone’s life and reducing the long-term effects of a stroke.

May is Stroke Awareness Month and an important time to discuss the signs and symptoms, so you can learn how to catch a stroke early.

Hartford HealthCare and the Hartford Yard Goats are partnering to put a spotlight on the Strike Out Stroke Community.

Dr. Tapan Mehta, an interventional neuroradiologist and vascular neurologist with the Ayer Neuroscience Institute at Hartford Hospital is talking more about strokes and Strike Out Stroke.

Watch the video above for the full interview.