HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A favorite summertime event is becoming a tradition in Hartford.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced the return of the “Hartford Live” music series on Wednesday.

Members of the community can enjoy free outdoor concerts on Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Old House State House lawn.

“Enjoy an evening of not just good music, but community, good food, local beer tent, a real great celebration every evening that we have those concerts here in Hartford, and we’re really excited to bring the Hartford Live concert series back again this year,” Bronin said.

The eight show concert series kicks off with back-to-back shows on Aug. 9-10th.

The music series wraps up on Sept. 28.