Hartford man accused of operating drug factory, selling PCP

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man is behind bars after police said he violated his parole by being in possession of PCP.

On Tuesday, officers with the department’s Vice and Narcotics Unit were conducting a search warrant on South Whitney Street.

During that time, they found Vashon Wallace, a parolee with active parole violations, with $23,000, 4 ounces of liquid PCP, and 50 bags of packaged PCP.

Vice and Narcotics Unit conduct early evening search warrant on South Whitney St. Powerful mind-altering phencyclidine (PCP, Angel Dust) recovered from parolee w/active parole violation warrants. $23k, 4oz liquid PCP, & 50 bags packaged PCP seized. -LT. PC #citycops pic.twitter.com/Yowsz1iEd6 — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) October 8, 2019

Wallace, 41, was arrested and charged with possession of hallucinogenics, possession with intent to sell hallucinogenics, and operation of a drug factory.

He was booked under no bond.