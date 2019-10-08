Breaking News
Hartford man accused of operating drug factory, selling PCP

by: Kaylee Merchak

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man is behind bars after police said he violated his parole by being in possession of PCP.

On Tuesday, officers with the department’s Vice and Narcotics Unit were conducting a search warrant on South Whitney Street.

During that time, they found Vashon Wallace, a parolee with active parole violations, with $23,000, 4 ounces of liquid PCP, and 50 bags of packaged PCP.

Wallace, 41, was arrested and charged with possession of hallucinogenics, possession with intent to sell hallucinogenics, and operation of a drug factory.

He was booked under no bond.

