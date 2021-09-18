Hartford man arrested and charged with risk of injury to a minor after pointed a handgun at victim

WEST HARTFORD, CONN., (WTNH)– West Hartford police arrested and charged a local man of risk of injury to a minor after aggressively pointing a handgun at the victim late Friday afternoon.

According to reports, officers were dispatched to Hillcrest Ave after getting a call on a person pointing a handgun in a fight or disturbance. When police arrived at the scene, they located 42-year-old Bobby Boyd and another individual in a disturbance. Officers took Boyd into custody after allegedly pointed a handgun at the other individual involved.

After the initial investigation for weapons, officers found a handgun and a baseball bat. No injuries were reported.

The charges that are against Boyd are a breach of peace, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, first-degree reckless endangerment, risk of injury to minor, first-degree threatening, second-degree threatening.

Boyd was held on a $500,000 bond.

West Hartford Police urges anyone with information to call the routine line at 860-523-5203 or leave an anonymous tip at 860-570-8969. A confidential tip line is available at whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov

This is an active investigation. Stay up to date with the latest updates at WTNH.com and the News 8 app.

