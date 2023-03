HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 39-year-old man was arrested Saturday for having inappropriate text conversations with a 10-year-old girl over the course of several weeks.

Christopher Cameron was charged with risk of injury and impairing the morals of a minor. He’s being held on $100,000 bond and will appear in court on Monday. Additional charges are expected.

If you have any information related to this investigation, contact the Manchester Police Department at (860) 645-5500.