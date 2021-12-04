Hartford man arrested for October homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was arrested this weekend on a homicide charge from October.

Cinque Sutherland, 29, of 61 Annawan St. in Hartford, was taken into custody on December 3, following an arrest warrant from October. The United States Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force, Hartford Police Emergency Response Team, and Violent Crimes Unit and Patrol Officers assisted in locating Sutherland. He is currently being held on a $1.5 million bond.

On October 2, Hartford police responded to the area of 679 Blue Hills Ave. on a Shot Spotter activation. While on scene, police located the victim, 29-year-old Benjamin Garnett, of 944 Asylum Avenue in Hartford. Although Garnett was suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said he was alert and conscious on-scene. While receiving treatment at a local hospital, Garnett succumbed to his injuries.

Sutherland has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm.