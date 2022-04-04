MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man accused of a shooting and hospitalizing another individual during a physical altercation has been taken into police custody by the East Haven Police Department.

On Feb. 2, Middletown police responded to the area of Liberty Street and Main Street to investigate a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned that Kaloni Goodley of Hartford had been involved in a physical altercation with another individual. Goodley produced a firearm and used it to strike the individual in the head before discharging a round from his firearm injuring the person before fleeing the scene. The individual needed to be hospitalized from the injuries he sustained in the altercation, according to Middletown police.

Detectives from the Middletown Police Major Invitations Unit obtained as arrest warrant for Goodley and tracked him to Hartford, Meriden and East Hampton during the weeks of investigation. On April 1, the East Haven Police Department took Goodley into custody and transferred him to the Middletown police headquarters.

Goodley was charged with criminal attempt to commit assault in the first degree, criminal possession of a fire arm, and violation of a protective order. Goodley was held on a $300,000 bond court set surety bond and presented at G.A.9. superior court.